UPDATE | The Storm Has Broken: Trump's Command, Takedowns, and the Dawn of the Golden Age
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
102 views • 1 week ago

The deep state is in a state of panic and collapse as President Trump, through FBI Director Kash Patel, executes a "military-grade cleanup," purging treasonous actors from the FBI and exposing decades of blackmail, foreign infiltration, and election fraud.


Chambers details the deployment of the National Guard across 19 cities, not just to clean up crime, but to set the stage for the "big arrests" of figures like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, while preparing for anticipated retaliation.


Simultaneously, the financial front is exploding. The Federal Reserve is in a liquidity crisis, injecting billions to bail out failing banks as the U.S. dollar plummets.


hillary clintonobamafederal reservetrump administrationdollar collapseelection fraudfinancial crisisbank failuresmilitary operationkash patelfbi purgeforeign infiltrationdeep state collapsenational guard deploymentjustice restorationtreason arrestsblackmail exposurebig arrestsliquidity bailoutsystemic cleanup
