Dr. Robert Malone: International Crisis Summit vs. Globalism and PsyWars

In this interview with The New American, Dr. Robert Malone discusses the history, mission, and values of the International Crisis Summit, its collaboration with CPAC and Senator Ron Johnson (R- Wi.); reassuring indications of the rising public awareness of the harms of Covid vaccines, regulatory capture of healthcare agencies, and psychological warfare against everyday citizens. Dr. Malone also discusses his new TV show, FALLOUT (https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/fallout), launched with Jan Jekielek, a senior editor of The Epoch Times.





