Kauã The Boy Who Spoke to Moses! An Extraordinary End Time Message From Moses to a Child!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





July 22, 2023





At the age of four or five, still unable to read, Kauã began to tell his mother about a baby found in the river. The name of the baby was Moses. The mother, who at the time knew little about Christianity, thought her son was just telling stories. In time, the boy explained to her, little by little, the entire biblical passage about the prophet.





Source: Lucas Gelasio, Brazil via Instagram.





