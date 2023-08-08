Quo Vadis





Aug 9, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for August 8, 2023.





Dear children, I am your Mother and I will always be at your side.





Do not be discouraged!





There is no victory without a cross.





Believe ye firmly in the Power of God and everything will end well for you.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.





Do not forget: Your victory is in the Eucharist.





Repent and seek the Mercy of My Jesus through the Sacrament of Confession.





Humanity is sick and needs to be healed.





Turn to My Jesus, for only thus will ye see peace reign on Earth.





Give Me your hands and I will conduct you to My Son Jesus.





You will still have long years of hard trials.





The Church of My Jesus will drink the bitter chalice of sorrow.





The righteous shall weep and mourn.





Courage! I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady's message to Pedro Regis for January 28, 2023 is very similar:





Dear children, be encouraged and bear witness to Jesus.





You are living in time of pain, and I have come from Heaven to help you. Listen to me.





Do not be discouraged by your difficulties.





Trust in the Lord and you will be victorious.





Repent sincerely of your sins.





My Jesus awaits you with open arms.





Approach the confessional and seek the mercy of my Jesus through the sacrament of Confession.





Confession and Eucharist: the great action of the enemy will be against these sacraments.





I suffer because of what is coming for you.





Give me your hands and I will lead you to my Son Jesus. Courage! Whatever happens, do not depart from the truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=957q3pA-htY