Member of the German Bundestag (Parliament) Ms Sahra Wagenknecht:

"President of Ukraine Zelensky spoke today in the Bundestag, and the main thesis of his speech was no compromise. The war will either end on Ukraine’s terms, in full, that is, with the complete withdrawal of Russian troops, including from Crimea, or it will not end. We believe that this is irresponsible, because the war can only be stopped if there are compromises and a willingness to make them.That is why we stated that we do not want to take part in the gala event in honor of President Zelensky.

Ms. Strack-Zimmermann accused us of always campaigning to talk to each other and then not being present when we had the opportunity to do so. We would like to have the opportunity to speak if it were possible to hold a debate in the Bundestag in the presence of Mr. Zelensky. That is, if there had been a debate after his speech. But this was not part of the plan. It was planned to give a standing ovation in honor of Mr. Zelensky's position.

We did not want and do not want to put up with this. I think we also owe a debt to the many Ukrainians who want peace and who would certainly like to see more willingness to compromise here because these terrible deaths have to stop."

Her Wikipedia page party she created last year in Germany:

