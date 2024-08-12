Polish soldiers Shoot to Kill Migrants trying to cross the border between Belarus and Poland

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
◾️Polish soldiers shoot to kill migrants trying to cross the border between Belarus and Poland... While some countries of the European Union like France, Italy, Greece or Spain are forced to take in thousands of refugees every month, some other EU countries like in the Baltics or Poland and Hungary refuse to take any of them... Two tier system in the heart of Western democracy?