Bitcoin Disintermediates the Banks + Central Control Over YOUR MONEY

If you've ever tried to send out a wire, and been told that you were unable to do so because of restrictions, it certainly doesn't feel like your money to do what you want with. It's even worse in other countries, like Myanmar, Argentina, and elsewhere.The only solution to this, as artificial intelligence centralize power, is bitcoin.





#Bitcoin #banks #AI #money #centralizedpower





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more