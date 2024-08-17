DTR S6 Bonus: Not A Space Agency

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At 60 million dollars a day, the amount of "space" travel is minimal. In this episode, we take another look at the absurd chain of claims from an agency that produces more weapon technology than interplanetary travel. Enjoy.
