RT News - April 6 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
111 views • 5 months ago

April 6, 2025

rt.com



Moscow accuses Vladimir Zelensky of going against his stated commitment to the US-brokered partial ceasefire - as Ukraine strikes more than a dozen energy targets inside Russia. Rallies across the US in many cities as thousands protests Donald Trump's economic agenda. The White House earlier imposed tariffs on all imports - rocking the international community and markets. As Marine Le Pen slams the four-year jail sentence, and political ban, handed down to her? we take a look at what’s befallen other figures who had once enjoyed populist support in the EU nation. China launches more military drills around the waters of Taiwan, as Taipei accuses Beijing of seeking a ‘pretext’ for military exercises.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

newsrussiart
