Denny Denasti - Simpleton

Lyrics:
I could mock you for a lifetime
You're the gayest NPC
A dumbass fuckface
And your brain's legit feces
I never know what's coming
With your verbal defecation
Your mouth won't stop running
I recommend sterilization
You are a simpleton
I could mock you forever
Actual retard
I could mock you forever
You are a simpleton
You're not even clever
Fuck you, motherfuckin dunce
A Simpleton
Ya Simpleton
How smooth is your brain
Like fuckin yogurt in a blender
A frozen milkshake
like minnesota in december
You always keep me guessing
You stupid motherfucker
It's almost depressing
With every new sentence you utter
You are a simpleton
I could mock you forever
Actual retard
I could mock you forever
You are a simpleton
You're not even clever
Fuck you, motherfuckin dunce
A Simpleton
Ya Simpleton
Never know what bullshit you're sayin
Never know what bullshit you're sayin
Never know what bullshit you're sayin
Never know, never know, never know
You are a simpleton
I could mock you forever
Actual retard
I could mock you forever
You are a simpleton
You're not even clever
Fuck you, motherfuckin dunce
A Simpleton
Ya Simpleton
Simpleton
Simpleton