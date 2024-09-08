Volvo just EXPOSED the great Electric Vehicle Scam THIS IS BAD Redacted w Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Volvo is the latest carmaker that is ditching its plan to sell all electric cars by 2030. That's because it was never a fully baked plan. Charging stations are expensive, often powered by wasteful power plants, and too scarce to depend upon. Also, consumers just don't want them.