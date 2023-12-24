Create New Account
More evidence of Alex Jones Zionist influence
channel image
mikam
4 Subscribers
237 views
Published 2 months ago

Alex Jones has guests on his iINFOWARS media platform who expressed criticism of Zionist influence and the Israeli government, but those guests never say anything negative about Zionist Israeli influence when they appear on iINFOWARS. This is more proof that Alex Jones is sponsored by and/or protected by Zionists.

Keywords
zionistalexjonespuppet

