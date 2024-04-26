© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #370
0. 4:45 Small topics OJ Simpson, David Hogg Owned by 2nd Amendment Advocate
1. 14:43 Iran fires 300 missiles at Israel
2. 36:36 The North Face is caught sending supplies to Grooming Camp that was operating clandestinely
3. 58:14 They REALLY want us to start liking professional women’s sports
4. 1:32:33 Here we go, folks! Dexter Reed the 1st attempt at repeating George Floyd failed because Twitter refused to play ball
5. 2:03:31 Newest Tomb Raider game is woke POS
6. 2:20:03 Pervert in North Carolina ruins it for Planet Fitness and stockholders
7. 2:40:40 Feminist Scholar comes out with paper to ‘reclaim’ Misandry from Patriarchal Norms
