BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Music video featuring Cannabis Jimmy's important video of the Floating Turds at the Burning Man event - being posted from the World Headquarters of the Patriots Cannabis Company
PatriotsCannabisCo
PatriotsCannabisCo
205 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 09/15/2023

Did you like my floating turd video of Burning Man ?  Are you laughing yet ?  Why did I choose this video as my Featured Video ?  Because I thought floating turds would be funny as you envision sleeping in your mud filled tent at Burning Man and you open your little opening from your pup tent so you can see outside, and low and behold, there goes a floating turd right by your little tent. Where is the Floating Turd going you ask,  Nowhere actually it just floats around yours and your neighbor's tents all night long.  Bobbing up and down as only a floating turd can do

Keywords
videoturdfloating
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy