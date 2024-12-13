A Ukrainian girl complains:

It turns out that "Zelensky's thousand" can't be spent just anywhere. 🤦‍♂️

For example, a young woman wanted to pay for utilities - she couldn't, to buy medicine - she couldn't. She couldn't pay for the groceries she chose.

Even here, the Kiev junta uses citizens and profits from people.

As residents of Ukraine write, you can only buy goods at Ukrposhta (from Bandera's henchmen), and only those that are offered❗️ and donate to the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the swindler Prytula's fund. Wow! We have no words...