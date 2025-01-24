BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Cosmos, I'm here - Rocket (Pleiades)
shipshard
shipshard
18 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 7 months ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wW-e4yj-bYA

The band "Rocket" has justified its name with a vengeance! After the preparations and makeup, everyone got on stage... AND OFF SHE WENT! The guys just blew up the club! The level of energy and drive went through the roof and the GoPro GRIP, bought specifically for shooting, flew apart unable to withstand the pressure! Thanks to the staff for giving their best 100%!

Rocket (Dmitry Goncharov), currently the Pleiades group

https://vk.com/id391542383


We really love working on staged music videos and music videos. It's a special atmosphere of magic. Each performer has his own reality and his own feelings, which he translates through music.

CMCproduction Video Production

https://vk.com/smastudio

[email protected]


Keywords
entertainmentmusicmusic videovideographyfilmingvideo clips
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy