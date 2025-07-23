BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Allegaeon Cooks Vegetarian Stir Fry on the RV - COOKING AT 65MPH Ep. 54
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
2 followers
2 months ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Cooking at 65mph”, the death metal band, Allegaeon, prepares a vegetarian stir fry on their RV, while on tour with "The Vortex of Violence Tour" with Warbringer, Skeletal Remains, and Summoning The Lich. Allegaeon is currently supporting their newest album, The Ossuary Lens.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - April 2, 2025

Location - Reggies in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH ALLEGAEON:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/Allegaeon

Instagram - https://instagram.com/allegaeonofficial

Twitter - https://twitter.com/Allegaeon


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:30 Collecting Ingredients

04:21 Cooking Vegetables

06:33 Cooking Rice

07:52 Adding Beans

09:32 Adding Spices

14:43 Cooking Meatballs


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


Keywords
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:30Collecting Ingredients

04:21Cooking Vegetables

06:33Cooking Rice

07:52Adding Beans

09:32Adding Spices

14:43Cooking Meatballs

