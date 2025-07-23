Allegaeon Cooks Vegetarian Stir Fry on the RV - COOKING AT 65MPH Ep. 54

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Cooking at 65mph”, the death metal band, Allegaeon, prepares a vegetarian stir fry on their RV, while on tour with "The Vortex of Violence Tour" with Warbringer, Skeletal Remains, and Summoning The Lich. Allegaeon is currently supporting their newest album, The Ossuary Lens.
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - April 2, 2025
Location - Reggies in Chicago, IL
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:30 Collecting Ingredients
04:21 Cooking Vegetables
06:33 Cooking Rice
07:52 Adding Beans
09:32 Adding Spices
14:43 Cooking Meatballs
