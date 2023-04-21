The children of Israel were to preserve the Word of God, reject idolatry, and eagerly wait for the Messiah. But before God could do that, He had to call a person to start a family, there had to be time for the family to grow and they needed a place to live. In this message, Pastor John reviews the birth of the family, the cradle, the exodus, the time in the wilderness and possessing the land.

Everyone born in this family had the bright outlook of walking with God and obtaining eternal life but many opted out and brought death and destruction upon themselves. Still, God did not let an individual or group derail His plan with the children of Israel because they were predestined to do His will. Pastor John ends the message by asking, “What is God's will for your life?”

Predestination Part 11: God's Purpose & Timing

RLJ-1219 -- JANUARY 3, 2010



