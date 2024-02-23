Young People Part of Conservative Crowd at CPAC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America is in desperate need of a constitutional revolution. The New American magazine and our parent company, The John Birch Society, are attending this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC, to bring answers to Americans who are seeking them. Paul Dragu reports from Washington, D.C., about his first impressions of the event and his interaction with young people who want to be part of a free America.