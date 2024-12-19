De-Stressing Your Body Q&R (Timestamps Below)

00:00:13 - Can you please talk about gallbladder stones? My son is having frequent attacks and can’t eat any grains, fats, dairy, or legumes. Even when he eats only vegetables, he gets stomach pains. He is 22. Does he have to remove his gallbladder?

00:07:17 - What about bovine colostrum? Especially for someone with no gallbladder and lactose intolerance.

00:09:29 - Has anyone experienced intense anxiety or night sweats after Covid? I've never had the jab. I just got over a 2-week illness with Covid, but the night sweats since the long fever have never stopped nor have these bouts of jitteriness, anxiety, and feeling clammy! Is this a usual feeling after a viral infection?

00:16:48 - Recently been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. I need to lose weight but have to get gel injections in my knee. Bone-on-bone pain. Just had a heart cath and 1 stent. I feel like a medical nightmare! I’m 66. The watchman was suggested because I’m on Xarelto and Plavix. Help!









