FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Deuteronomy 28:1-7 , 20250802
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
2 views • 1 month ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

My Holy Father, JEHOVAH RAPHA, my HEALER in Exodus 15:26; Psalm 103:3-4, because 1 I have hearkened diligently unto Your voice to observe and to do all Your commandments, which You commanded me this day, that You the LORD my YAHWEH will set me on high above all nations of the earth.

I claim these blessings 2 and believe that ALL these spiritual and physical blessings shall come upon me and overtake me, because I continually obey You, my YAHWEH’s voice.

Thank you, my Gracious LORD, for blessing me 3in this village, town, city, state, and in this country or anywhere else.

Thank you ADONAI, LORD, JEHOVAH in Genesis 15:2; Judges 6:15, for

blessing the fruit of my body:

my family,

my children,

my brothers and sisters in Your Church and Ministry,

my home,

my education,

my work,

my business,

my institution,

my travels,

my teaching,

my handiwork,

the produce of my field,

the increase of my trade, work, business, sales, herds,

the success and advancement of my profession, my career,

and the offspring of my flocks.

Thank you ADONAI, LORD for blessing my shopping bags, my kneading bowls, and my cooking bowls.

Amen! (Deuteronomy 28:1-7, personalized KJV)

children, business, spiritual, success, family, brother, sister, work, education, increase, trade, body, field, ministry, fruit, home, produce, sales, teaching, physical, profession, institution, travels, herds, handiwork
