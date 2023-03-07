BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
An afternoon with Futurist John L. Petersen
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
03/07/2023

If ever you needed help in getting ready for the extraordinary future that is inbound – it would be now. In the face of the biggest global change in recorded history the landscape is littered with big questions and growing uncertainty. The reason is obvious: none of us has ever experienced before what is headed this way. The whole system is imploding. For the first time in our lives, here in the US we’re surrounded by institutions who are not telling the truth. Why would that be? What happened? There’s a bigger agenda here that is not obvious . . . and you should be aware of it.

Join us via livestream or in person, March 18th. Tickets and info TransitionTalks.org  https://arlingtoninstitute.org/transitiontalks/upcoming-events/


