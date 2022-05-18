© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EpL_mXmEG2E 5/18/2022 Miles Guo: The creation of digital currency is to challenge the US dollar and eliminate fiat currency. Any digital currency under the long-arm statute of the US dollar can't replace Bitcoin. Although ETH will get stronger, it is also restricted by the long arm of the dollar after all. Only the Tang Ping (Lying-flat) Coin, which is absolutely decentralized, together with the Himalaya Coin, which is definitely centralized, can be the best digital currency in the world. Both the digital Euro and digital US dollar will be launched.