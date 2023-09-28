🍇🔵 Blueberry Growing Insights 🌰

🌱 Curious about growing blueberries? 🫐

Zilfina Rubio Ames explains the Blueberries thrive on bushes and prefer acidic soil! 🌿

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3tfRpkg

She further elaborates that maintaining the right soil pH is crucial for their growth – too acidic or too alkaline, and the plants won't make it. 📏

When it comes to harvesting, it's a hands-on job! 🖐️

While there are some mechanical methods for frozen blueberries, the fresh ones are lovingly picked by hand. 💙🌞