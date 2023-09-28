🍇🔵 Blueberry Growing Insights 🌰

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🌱 Curious about growing blueberries? 🫐
Zilfina Rubio Ames explains the Blueberries thrive on bushes and prefer acidic soil! 🌿
🎙️ https://bit.ly/3tfRpkg
She further elaborates that maintaining the right soil pH is crucial for their growth – too acidic or too alkaline, and the plants won't make it. 📏
When it comes to harvesting, it's a hands-on job! 🖐️
While there are some mechanical methods for frozen blueberries, the fresh ones are lovingly picked by hand. 💙🌞