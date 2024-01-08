Culture War | “Protect Your Children”| Can a County Clerk go to Jail For Protecting Elections? | Guest: Tina Peters | Lawfare Courtesy of our Government

Moms on a Mission welcomes to the show Tina Peters, a former County Clerk from Mesa County, Colorado, who was attacked legally along with having her home raided by our government for protecting the elections she had sworn to protect. Her story is profound and inspiring as you watch just an everyday mom successfully stand up against tyranny. Please support the Moms on a Mission Podcast by purchasing from our affiliates below! We can’t do this without you!
Affiliates:
https://www.twc.health/discount/MISSION?ref=MISSION - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.
Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.
www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.
www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.
www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.
www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first order.
https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=mission - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.
http://sherwood.tv/mission- Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.
https://www.cookieculture.com/?ref=tSJ2LX1Up8GhUZ- Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.
Links:
Learn more about and follow Tina Peters:
https://rumble.com/v41wvjk-the-tina-peters-show-ep.-44-900-pm-et-.html
https://twitter.com/realtinapeters
See Tina's incredible story here:
Social Media:
https://instagram.com/momsonamission918?igshid=MTk0NTkyODZkYg==
https://www.facebook.com/Momsonamission.net?mibextid=LQQJ4d
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.