HOW DTAP VACCINE SPREADS WHOOPING COUGH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Whooping cough outbreaks in several locations around the world are putting the vaccine into focus. Is this due to poor performance or poor uptake of the problematic vaccine? We dive deep into the science surrounding the DTaP vaccine, and answer an important question- does the vaccine make you a silent spreader of the disease?
#WhoopingCough #Pertussis #DtaP #DTP #BigBadCough