Biden LIES To The Face Of Mothers Of Afghan War Dead
The mother of Lance Corporal Dylan Merola who died during the botched Afghanistan withdrawal said that "when [Biden] approached me, his words to me were, ‘My wife, Jill and I, know how you feel. We lost our son as well and brought him home in a flag-draped coffin’."
His son died of cancer.
Sickening. 🤮