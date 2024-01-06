Create New Account
FLASHBACK: Millie Weaver shows VIDEO PROOF Leftists planned to takeover the Capitol
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago

FLASHBACK | MILLIE WEAVER posted this clip on twitterX in 2020 and still has this pinned on her profile:


Exclusive footage! Leftist protest groups plot election day coup aided by the Democrat Party, Federal employees & Intelligence contractors.


- They plan to shut down & take over Washington D.C. starting Nov. 4th until inauguration day to force Trump out of the White House.


https://x.com/Millie__Weaver/status/1321931449650610178?s=20



