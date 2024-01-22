Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
J6 'Bomber': A Major Scandal
channel image
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
31 views
Published a month ago

J6 ‘Bomber’ Video: Anomalies & Lies

* Something really troubling is going on.

* Somebody is hiding something big.

* None of this is normal — or makes any sense.


READ:

FBI & Secret Service Are Covering Up Their Role In Alleged January 6 “Pipe Bomb” Plot, New Evidence Suggests

FBI Relied Heavily On Google Geofence Warrants In January 6 Investigations

House Jan. 6 Committee Deleted More Than 100 Encrypted Files Days Before GOP Took Majority


WATCH:

Jan. 6, 2021 DNC Pipe Bomb Discovery


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 22 January 2024

https://rumble.com/v48jthl-ep.-2170-something-serious-is-going-on-behind-the-scenes-ep.-2170-01222024.html

Keywords
false flaghoaxtreasoncover-updeep statedan bonginoconspiracycoupinfiltrationinside jobthomas massieagent provocateurentrapmentjanuary 6january 6thjan 6thjan 6insurrection daymichael shellenbergerj6fedsurrectionorchestrated eventalex gutentagmarcy wheelerbrooke singman

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket