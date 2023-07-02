Jim Caviezel Exposes The Horrors Of A $150 Billion Trafficking Network That Claims 6 Million Lives

MIRRORED from Shawn Ryan Show

Premiered Jun 28, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7-W7YUsCirY



Jim Caviezel, a renowned actor widely acclaimed for his exceptional performances in notable productions such as "The Passion of the Christ," "The Count of Monte Cristo," "Person of Interest," and his latest portrayal of Tim Ballard in the film "Sound of Freedom," candidly shares the immense challenges he encounters while embodying these complex characters. His commitment to his craft compels him to undertake extraordinary measures, including enduring physical hardships such as dislocating his shoulder, experiencing hypothermia, being struck by lightning, and even having an out-of-body encounter. Additionally, during the production of "The Passion of the Christ," he reveals a deeply personal aspect that he had never before disclosed.





Throughout the discussion, Jim graciously recounts the inception of his acting career and the pivotal moments when he resolutely resisted the allure of Hollywood, even enduring rejection after stepping outside of the industry's norms to advocate for the rights of children. The journey to the release of the film, which Jim skillfully unveils during the conversation, has spanned several years, aimed at raising awareness regarding the $150 billion trafficking network. The dialogue encompasses topics of faith, spiritual warfare, forgiveness, and delves into the gravity of unforgivable transgressions. Stay tuned for an enlightening revelation on July 3rd, 2023, where we will explore these intricacies further.



