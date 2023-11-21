Do You Love Him Yet?

Socialism Fails Again

* Javier Milei, Argentina’s new president, doesn’t mince words.

* He has the stones to call leftists what they truly are.

* Of course, he gets the Trump treatment by Big Media.

* Socialism always ruins the economy.

* Socialist leaders gain power through pandering.

* It looks the same everywhere you go.

* Fixing socialist decay is never easy.





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (20 November 2023)

https://youtu.be/VPhLxzlNctM

