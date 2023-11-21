Do You Love Him Yet?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Socialism Fails Again
* Javier Milei, Argentina’s new president, doesn’t mince words.
* He has the stones to call leftists what they truly are.
* Of course, he gets the Trump treatment by Big Media.
* Socialism always ruins the economy.
* Socialist leaders gain power through pandering.
* It looks the same everywhere you go.
* Fixing socialist decay is never easy.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (20 November 2023)