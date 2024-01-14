Create New Account
Netanyahu vs Mandela: The 'Soul' Reason Why South Africa is Accusing Israel of Genocide of Palestine
Published a month ago

I am showing you a young 28 year old Benjamin Netanyahu talking about never giving Palestine their own state and self determination while on the other hand I show a 1990 interview with Ted Koppel talking to a freshly released from prison (after serving 27 years) Nelson Mandela. Mandela discusses his thoughts about Palestine being allowed to control their own fate in Gaza a.k.a 'Self Determination'. I end the video by playing the classic anti-apartheid song/video 'Sun City' with a 'Free Palestine' theme edited in. Please help stop the Israeli Genocide of Palestinians. 

