NY AG Letitia James TARGETS VDARE: Peter Brimelow On CORRUPT Investigation Designed To Cripple VDARE

Stew Peters Show





May 26, 2023





The regime is determined to crush dissenting voices.

Veteran journalist and VDARE founder Peter Brimelow joins Paul Harrell to talk about the political persecution coming from the corrupt New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The VDARE foundation is registered in the state of New York.

The woke Attorney General subpoenaed Facebook in an attempt to get VDARE’s records.

This is a very expensive process but Letitia James continues to demand documents including all of the foundation's email records.

She is also demanding the names of anonymous writers and contributors presumably in order to dox their identities and put their livelihoods and families at risk.

We now live in a completely lawless society and you cannot rely on the judicial system for protection.

Letitia James has a long history of creating crimes out of thin air.

There are theological injunctions against despair so we must not give up and keep hope alive.

We need a miracle to save America but miracles are more common than we might think.

No one expected the fall of the Soviet Union or the election of President Trump in 2016.

We must put an immigration moratorium in place and deport illegals from the United States.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2q5sqk-ny-ag-letitia-james-targets-vdare-peter-brimelow-on-corrupt-investigation-d.html