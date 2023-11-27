BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cold Fact - Part of the Line Now Looks Like This - AFU Soldiers Somewhere in the SMO zone
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
204 views • 11/27/2023

Part of the line now looks like this.

Video of AFU soldiers somewhere in the SMO zone.

About 400 settlements in Ukraine were left without electricity due to snowfall and strong winds, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, due to the severe weather, major district boiler houses in Odessa stopped operating.

Local media report that the severe winds even brought down a chimney of a boiler house on Paustovsky Street.

Repairs will take several days according to Ukrainian channels, so the residents will be without heating for the time being.

Berdyansk. Severe weather, flooding is affecting most parts of the northern Black Sea

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
