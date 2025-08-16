Footage from the liberation of Voronoye in Dnepropetrovsk region.

Assault units cleared buildings, basements, fortifications, and surrounding forest lines. The Kiev regime was driven out with the support of artillery and strike drones.

The liberation of the settlement was completed by servicemen of the 5th Guards Tank Brigade of the “Vostok” grouping.

Adding more about meeting: Trump, after talks with Putin, announced that both sides agreed the goal should not be a temporary ceasefire but a full peace treaty. He later conveyed the same message to Zelensky and EU leaders, stressing: “Everyone agreed,” though neither Kiev nor Brussels has publicly confirmed such readiness. Merz has already called an emergency cabinet session, EU ambassadors are meeting today, and Zelensky is heading to Washington on Monday.

Both Moscow and Kiev officially say they want a lasting peace, not just a pause before the next war. But their definitions are irreconcilable. For Kiev, “peace” means NATO-style security guarantees, integration with the West, compensation from Russia, and no limits on joining NATO or the EU. For Moscow, it means addressing the root causes of the conflict — Ukraine’s Western course — requiring neutrality and internal political change.

➡️Borders — A peace treaty must define them, which means Kiev would have to legally recognize Russian control of the territories held at the moment of signing. Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly called this a “red line.”

➡️Constitutional limits — Even if Zelensky accepted new borders, Ukrainian law demands a referendum to approve such changes. Under martial law, referendums are banned, meaning it would require at least a ceasefire, elections, and then public approval — a highly uncertain process.

Adding from other side: EU and UK leaders have ruled out any restrictions on arms supplies to Kiev or any retreat from Ukraine’s path toward EU and NATO membership.

This was stated in a joint declaration by the heads of France, Germany, the UK, Poland, and Italy.

Adding more: EU and NATO leaders issued a joint statement after a phone call with Trump:

They stressed that Ukraine must receive firm security guarantees to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. No restrictions should be placed on its armed forces or cooperation with third countries. Russia cannot hold a veto over Ukraine’s path toward the EU or NATO.

All decisions on its territory will be made by Ukraine itself. Borders cannot be changed by force. Support for Ukraine will continue, with a pledge to do more to strengthen it in order to end the war and achieve a “just and lasting peace.”

As long as "bloodshed continues in Ukraine, they will maintain pressure on Russia." Sanctions and other economic measures will be expanded to target Russia’s military economy until a “just and lasting peace” is reached.