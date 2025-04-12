BERNED 🔥 AGAIN❗

Elon Musk - 😂





Sanders’ first shift of note came on Jan. 16, the eve of the last Democratic debate, just before he was set to speak to the South Carolina Democratic Party’s dinner in Charleston — a hot spot for the gun control debate between he and Clinton.





After weeks of sparring with Clinton over his gun record — and in particular his 2005 vote to limit liability on gun manufacturers — Sanders’ campaign issued a news release announcing the senator’s support of new legislation amending that controversial law he backed 11 years back.





When pressed on the issue at a campaign stop in Underwood, Iowa the next week, Sanders bristled.





“You had a pretty Republican stance on gun control and after the debate you seem to have flopped on it,” said a questioner.





“No, I have not flopped,” shot back Sanders, before a segue into his standard recitation of his background on the topic. The next week, Iowans reported receiving pieces of direct mail calling Sanders a “lifelong advocate for gun safety” and promising “We can trust Bernie to stand up to the NRA.”





Michael Briggs, Sanders’ communications director, disputed the characterization of the new stance as a flip-flop, while pointing to a wide array of issues on which Clinton has changed her own mind over the course of her career — from gun control to the Defense of Marriage Act to her vote on the Iraq War to her opposition of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal she helped negotiate.





“His record on gun safety goes back to his 1988 race for Congress, which he lost by 3 points, probably because he favored an assault weapons ban. He has a D- rating from the NRA. He has for months said he is willing to reconsider the liability issue,” Briggs wrote in an email.





But the pristine Sanders brand is considerably different than the more weathered Clinton brand. And even if his alleged flip-flops are relatively modest in scope, there’s a high degree of risk attached to any hint that the Vermont senator might look like a conventional, calculating politician considering his campaign’s focus on an idealistic “revolution.”





