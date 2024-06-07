5 Finger Death Punch -Meet the Monster

Video done on/around Feb 25th 2011



Lyrics: It's not that complicated and you ain't gotta believe, They'll put me down in a hole before I let you succeed, I've never been complacent, I can't afford to be, I know you think you're special but you ain't nothin'

[Pre-Chorus:]Can you read between the lines? Or are you stuck in black and white? Hope I'm on the list of people that you hate, It's time you met the monster that you have helped create

Boo!-

[Chorus:]You've pushed me one too many times, I'm sick of all of the bitchin, we're gonna settle it, You've pushed me one too many times, I'm sick of all of the shit, I'm gonna settle it!-

It's not that complicated and you ain't gotta believe, They'll put me down in a hole before I let you succeed, I've never been complacent, I can't afford to be. I know you think you're special but you ain't nothin'

[Pre-Chorus:] [Chorus:]

'Cause I can't take it anymore, I refuse to live this way, It's not that I don't care enough, it's not that I can't see, It's everything inside of me that won't let me be you, It won't let me be you!

It's not that complicated and you ain't gotta believe, They'll put me down in a hole before I let you succeed, I've never been complacent, I can't afford to be, I know you think you're special but you ain't nothin', No, you ain't nothin', And you'll never succeed, I know you think you're special, but you ain't nothin' But you ain't nothin'!

