POSITIVE GALACTIC & PLEADIAN MESSAGES, WITH MERMAIDS & MERMEN!

Hello Friends! On today's Out of this World Radio show I give new positive and important messages from the Pleadians and the Galactic Alliance, followed by messages from the Mermaids and Mermen. I hope you can all listen to this uplifting, positive program!Past shows are also on my website at: www.outofthisworld1150.com
OTW Radio is a nonprofit listener supported radio show, and your support is really appreciated! See: www.outofthisworld1150.com If we all work together, I know we will create a much better and happier world!
With lots of love and light,
For a planet that’s happy and bright!
Ted
Host, Out of this World Radio & TV
www.outofthisworld1150.com