Uncensored: Liz Gunn NZ Government Whistleblower EXPLODES Worldwide!!! Accountability is COMING!

Maria Zeee Uncensored





Dec 1, 2023





Journalist Liz Gunn joins Maria Zeee after releasing the most damning data to date on COVID crimes, with NZ Ministry of Health whistleblower data showing the death of New Zealanders directly from the COVID injections in a dataset that can be used by EVERY country to hold the criminals accountable.





Watch the full report here: https://rumble.com/v3ynskd-operation-m.o.a.r-mother-of-all-revelations.html





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3z3v3a-uncensored-liz-gunn-nz-government-whistleblower-explodes-worldwide-accounta.html