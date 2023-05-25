BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Vatican REJECTS Tranny Sex Religion: Trans’ EVIL Goes AGAINST God’s Created Order
262 views • 05/25/2023

Stew Peters Show


May 24, 2023


The transgender movement’s sole focus is to destroy God’s created order.

Bree Dail, the Daily Wire’s Rome correspondent, joins Stew to talk about the Vatican’s rejection of the satanic trans lifestyle.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is a revolting LGBT group that perform public perverted stunts designed to offend Christians and mock God.

The L.A. Dodgers have invited them to perform at one of their upcoming baseball games.

Father James Martin is a rogue priest who is going against the Vatican’s stance on the evils of the transgender movement.

LGBT infiltrators from the West are spreading their anti-God theology to the East and the Pope has compared it to colonization.

There is a schism forming in the Church as the German Synod of Bishops have come out and confirmed gay marriage as legitimate.

This is in direct conflict with the Vatican’s official stance that condemns homosexuality as a sinful lifestyle.

However, the Pope refuses to punish these actions of defiance and this lack of discipline advances the LGBT agenda to normalize sin.

Generally, the world is rejecting truth which means it’s rejecting reality.

When you reject reality that means anything goes including declaring war on righteousness and celebrating evil.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keywords
evilvaticanlgbttransgenderlifestylepopetrannytranshomosexualitycolonizationinfiltratorsstew petersfr james martinsex religiongods created orderbree dailsisters of perpetual indulgencepublic stuntsperverted stuntsoffend christiansmock godrogue priestanti-god theologyrejecting truthrejecting reality
