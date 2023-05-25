Vatican REJECTS Tranny Sex Religion: Trans’ EVIL Goes AGAINST God’s Created Order

Stew Peters Show





May 24, 2023





The transgender movement’s sole focus is to destroy God’s created order.

Bree Dail, the Daily Wire’s Rome correspondent, joins Stew to talk about the Vatican’s rejection of the satanic trans lifestyle.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is a revolting LGBT group that perform public perverted stunts designed to offend Christians and mock God.

The L.A. Dodgers have invited them to perform at one of their upcoming baseball games.

Father James Martin is a rogue priest who is going against the Vatican’s stance on the evils of the transgender movement.

LGBT infiltrators from the West are spreading their anti-God theology to the East and the Pope has compared it to colonization.

There is a schism forming in the Church as the German Synod of Bishops have come out and confirmed gay marriage as legitimate.

This is in direct conflict with the Vatican’s official stance that condemns homosexuality as a sinful lifestyle.

However, the Pope refuses to punish these actions of defiance and this lack of discipline advances the LGBT agenda to normalize sin.

Generally, the world is rejecting truth which means it’s rejecting reality.

When you reject reality that means anything goes including declaring war on righteousness and celebrating evil.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2pstx4-vatican-rejects-tranny-sex-religion-trans-evil-goes-against-gods-created-or.html