THE YEAR PAST, AND THE YEAR UPCOMING...GOVERNMENT ECONOMIC LIES EXPOSED AS WORSE THAN WE THOUGHT

THE YEAR PAST, AND THE YEAR UPCOMING--TIGHTEN YOUR CINCH...TERROR REARS ITS UGLY HEAD--JUST BEGINNING...GOVERNMENT ECONOMIC LIES EXPOSED AS WORSE THAN WE THOUGHT

Reid's Grade For His 2024 Forecasts...And His Prognostications for upcoming 2025--it will not be a pretty year--the economic and debt math is what it is, but there is hope....some international fires will rage and expand, others will be finally put to bed, though not to the satisfaction of all...The Left will pull out the stops, legal or otherwise to slow down the incoming Trump freight train, and Biden and Obama and crew are busy laying the land mines....and then there is the happenings of the last week---terror is back, and perhaps more organized and better trained than ever, deeply embedded in America after waltzing across the southern border...it is complicated, intertwined and dangerous--but far less dangerous than if the election had gone the other way. Get ready for the false flags and black swans of a petrified deep state, power hungry, greedy elite, and corrupt anti-American schemes of a vicious left.