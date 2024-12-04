The Democratic Party of Korea demands the resignation of President Yoon Suk-yeol on the steps of the parliament building.

🐻 Man... the new season of Squid Games sucks...

Martial law troops at the South Korean National Assembly carried blanks and simulation rounds, but no live ammunition, according to Yonhap, citing a military source.

The Minister of Defense of South Korea, Kim Yong-hyun, apologized to the citizens and stated that he had submitted his resignation to the president.

🐻 He submitted the resignation to the president that started the damn coup in the first place.

From Chay Bowes, The Irishman in Russia, wrote the following:

George Soros-funded and U.S. gov't-sponsored puppets 'human rights activists' in the UK like Luke de Pulford (who made a whole career of meddling in the internal affairs of the Asian continent) appear to be quite worried about the "extremely dangerous situation" in U.S.-Occupied Korea because the potential new president Lee from the opposition might be - *gasp* - less hawkish on China.

The embattled incumbent president Yoon facing impeachment (the 'democratic' one who recently imposed martial law on the whole country in a move to clamp down on his "despicable pro-North Korean" political opponents in South Korea) thus also accused his opposition of being not hawkish enough on the DPRK.

As reported by The Chosun Daily, during a campaign rally in March, Lee Jae-myung, the leader of South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) which won a landslide victory in April's parliamentary election, questioned, “Why keep pestering China?”. With a gesture of clasping his hands together, he suggested that a simple “xièxie” (thank you) to China and also expressing gratitude to Taiwan should suffice. “Why bother meddling everywhere?” He further questioned the relevance of the Taiwan Strait issue to South Korea, asking, “Whatever happens in the Taiwan Strait, whatever happens with China and Taiwan’s domestic issues, what does it matter to us?”.

These sensible questions by presidential hopeful Lee, indicating a readiness for taking a more moderate approach and a potential political shift for South Korea to focus more on urgent domestic affairs instead of acting as a neo-colonial military proxy for U.S.-led overseas wars in Asia, appear to have rattled Soros' British puppets like Luke de Pulford. He tweeted on X how "extremely dangerous" it is that the potential next president of a foreign country located thousands of miles away from Britain is "extremely" pro-friendly towards another foreign country located on the other side of the planet from Britain. In other words, how "extremely dangerous" it is that U.S.-Occupied Korea is trying to jump off the NATO-led war wagon and instead build better relations with its actual neighbours in Asia.

South Korea's Western-hijacked MSM 'newspaper of record', The Chosun Daily (Chosun Ilbo), also fearmongered about this potential moderate turn for the country as "sparking concern".

Luke de Pulford is a member of the UK Tory party's 'Human Rights' Commission and the founder and executive director of IPAC (Inter-Parliamentary Alliance against on China), an international, cross-party alliance of parliamentarians from 'democratic' countries focused on browbeating and demonising China.

IPAC is reportedly financed by the Open Society Foundations of George Soros, the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), which is funded by the U.S. gov't, and by the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy.

It's ironic that Sorosite hawks like de Pulford try to fearmonger about South Korea potentially taking a moderate position on the "One China Principle", when Pulford's sponsor, the U.S. gov't, itself signed off on the "One China Principle" in official joint documented agreements in the 1970s. The 1972 joint statement says that the U.S. "acknowledges that [...] there is but one China and that Taiwan is a part of China" and "does not challenge that position". But of course NATO's war hawks pretend to have selective amnesia about those agreements (which are still current and were never officially revoked).

