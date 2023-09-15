BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

US Sports Volleyball Featuring: Sara Womack - Class of 2024
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
39 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • 09/15/2023

Presented on US Sports Net By CoachTube

Featured Course:
Indoor Volleyball Essentials
by Charlene Johnson
Learn more @
https://tinyurl.com/IndoorVolleyballEssentials

On today's show we have a talented, smart, and volleyball savvy Outside Hitter out of NY along with some great setting techniques from USA Volleyball's Charlene Johnson. Enjoy!

Video credits:
Sara Womack - Class of 2024
Sara Womack
5'10, Reach: 7'5, Approach: 9'3
Outside Hitter
Babylon Jr. Sr. High School (Babylon, NY)
Class of 2024, 17 y/o
98.5 UW Average, 102.9 W Average (9-11)
Intended Major: Computer Science
Intended Minor: Music
Babylon Varsity Volleyball #16 (fr. year-present)
South Bay VBC #33 (2019-2022)
LI Fury 18-1s #33 (2022-present)
[email protected]
Sara Womack
@sarawomack283
https://www.youtube.com/@sarawomack283

Art of Setting Overview
Charlene Johnson Whitted
@charlenejohnsonwhitted5411
https://www.youtube.com/@charlenejohnsonwhitted5411

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, And Fun!
The Radio Home Away From Home For The Las Vegas Raiders
US Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
volleyballncaa volleyballvolleyball playervolleyball recruiting
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy