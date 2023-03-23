W.H.O. ADMITS Ukraine BIOLABS Exist: Health Org Urges Ukraine To DESTROY DEADLY PATHOGENS

Stew Peters Show





March 22, 2023





Why does the impoverished country of Ukraine have U.S. funded advanced biolabs?

George Webb is here to talk about Putin’s methodical targeting of Ukrainian bioweapons labs.

The biolabs were likely used in the deployment of the Covid-19 bioweapon.

The W.H.O.’s “Sage Group” is controlled by NATO.

This is how global elites have disguised chemical agents as viruses.

The U.S. taxpayer is funding Ukrainian bioweapons labs which are performing gain of function experiments.

Because the U.S. created and funded the bioweapon we are not on the moral high ground.

The International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Vladamir Putin is hypocritical considering the ongoing war crimes that have taken place in the Donbass region since 2014.

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely,

GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/

Eat Carbs and LOSE WEIGHT, Check out MCT: https://thehealthyfat.com/stew

From spy balloons to saber rattling, does China hold a deadly secret that would cripple our country beyond recognition? America's biggest threat in 2023. This documentary https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters exposes the truth!!

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ecddg-w.h.o.-admits-ukraine-biolabs-exist-health-org-urges-ukraine-to-destroy-dea.html







