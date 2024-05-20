First video of Rescue Teams arriving to the location of the Helicopter Crash Site of Iranian President Raisi

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First Update after posting this: Iranian rescuers have arrived at the site of Raisi's helicopter crash, reports Tasnim.
First video of rescue teams arriving to the location of the helicopter crash site.
Rescuers are about 2 kilometers away from Raisi's helicopter. The conditions in which the aircraft is located 'cannot be called good,' reported the Iranian Red Crescent.
Meanwhile, first videos of the location appeared online.