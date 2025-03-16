How To Spot A False Prophet

Hey everyone! Welcome to my channel, Elevate to Grow! I’m Debbie, and I’m so excited to have you here. This is a space where we seek wisdom, grow spiritually, and learn how to navigate life with discernment and purpose."

If you’re passionate about personal growth, faith, and uncovering truth, you’re in the right place. Today, we will be diving into an important topic, how do you spot a false prophet?