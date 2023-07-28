07-28-2023 Accountability Part 7 Messiah and Man 006

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Luke 6:46 “But why do you call Me ‘Master, Master,’ and do not do what I say? 47 “Everyone who is coming to Me, and is hearing My words and is doing them, I shall show you whom he is like: 48 “He is like a man building a house, who dug deep and laid a foundation on the rock. And when a flood came, the stream burst against that house, but was unable to shake it, for it was founded on the rock. 49 “But the one hearing and not doing, is like a man who built a house on the earth without a foundation, against which the stream burst, and immediately it fell. And the ruin of that house was great.”