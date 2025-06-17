Iran: fire after explosion in Tehran, this evening

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video of fire after explosion in Tehran
Iran will attempt to launch over 250 ballistic missiles tonight.
Iran's Chief of General Staff called on Israelis to immediately leave Haifa and Tel Aviv.
❗️Israeli attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities in Iran are illegal and are pushing the world towards a nuclear catastrophe, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
📍Israel's actions against Iran are supported only by those states that are its actual accomplices;
📍The Russian Federation notes Iran’s clear statements about its commitment to the NPT and its readiness to resume contacts with the United States;
📍Russia firmly believes that an Iranian-Israeli settlement can only be achieved through diplomacy.