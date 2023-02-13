BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Miles Guo: I believe our trip to Washington, D.C. will result in many bills being introduced in the U.S. Congress
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p285mobe4d6

2/12/2023 Miles Guo: When can we say that the NFSC breaks out of its cocoon? What were the U.S. congressmen most interested in about Brother Changdao’s team’s trip to Washington, D.C.? And what did they say to our NFSC representatives? I believe our trip to Washington, D.C. will result in many bills being introduced in the U.S. Congress

#NFSC #BrotherChangdao #WashingtonDC #USCongress


2/12/2023 文贵直播： 新中国联邦在何时才算是“破茧而出”？美国国会议员对长岛哥等人的华盛顿之行最感兴趣的是什么？他们又对新中国联邦人做了哪些表态？我相信我们这次华盛顿之行一定会让很多议案在美国国会发生

#新中国联邦 #长岛哥 #华盛顿 #美国国会


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
