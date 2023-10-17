ABC Episode 111: “A Wizard & A Shaman Walk Into A Bar…”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rule 11: No matter how much you love debating, keep in mind that no one on the internet debates. Instead they mock your intelligence as well as your parents
Rule 14: Do not argue with trolls—it means they win.
~ FULL VIDEO: https://youtu.be/JwtZHCGV_3E
~ PODCAST Episode release every Wednesday at https://BenjaminTheDreamWizard.com